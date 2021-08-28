Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Outfield thrills again as Braves rally late, beat Giants 6-4

By Yahoo! Sports
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe amazing Friday night contest between the Braves and the Giants went through many iterations on the field... and in my head, when planning this recap. There was time when the recap was going to lament a ridiculous loss where the Giants benefited from one of the cheapest homers in recent memory, while the Braves hit barrel after barrel into gloves. There was a time when calling out some poor defensive play on Atlanta’s part was going to be a theme, an example of how the team’s sacrifice of defense for offense can sometimes be a double-edged sword. Then, Jorge Soler stepped to the plate in the seventh, his team down by a run, and drilled a first-pitch fastball way into the Atlanta night, completely changing, well, everything.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Soler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Giants#Thrills#Outfield
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBTalking Chop

The Braves probably need to rethink Ozzie Albies in the lead off spot

One of the several decisions manager Brian Snitker had to make after Ronald Acuña Jr went down with a torn ACL was who was going to lead-off for his lineup. Acuña represented arguably the best lead-off hitter in the game with an elite combination of power, patience, and speed and honestly was the easiest decision Snitker had to make on a daily basis. Bat Acuña first and figure out the rest from there.
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Braves receive positive news regarding the injury to Ozzie Albies

For those of you who failed to stay awake for the Braves late night matchup with the Dodgers on Tuesday, you missed yet another scary incident involving one of their young stars. This time, Ozzie Albies was the subject, as he fouled a ball hard off of his knee in the fifth inning. Immediately, Albies went down in excruciating pain. He would eventually attempt to walk off on his own power, but he was unable, and the trainers ended up carrying him to the clubhouse.
NFLTalking Chop

Braves Mailbag: 2022 Outfield, Dansby Swanson, Touki Toussaint and more

Thanks to everyone who sent in questions for this week’s Atlanta Braves mailbag. If I didn’t get to your question, we will do it again soon. Let’s get right to it!. What will the Braves do with Touki Toussaint? He’s pitching so well as a starter and is still so young (he just turned 25) it seems like an odd fit to pitch him out of the Bullpen.
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

MLB DFS Plays: Saturday 9/4

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. This article outlines the best daily fantasy MLB plays of the day...
MLBCBS Sports

Braves' Dansby Swanson: Productive out of fifth spot

Swanson went 1-for-2 with two walks and a run Sunday in Atlanta's 3-1 win over Baltimore. Swanson didn't produce any home runs or steals during a six-game week that included visits to Miami and Baltimore, but he remained a key cog in the lineup for one of the majors' hottest teams. While making all six of his starts in the No. 5 spot in the batting order, Swanson provided a .318/.444/.364 slash line during the past week to help Atlanta extend its winning streak to nine.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Braves: Travis d’Arnaud doesn’t let son’s birth stop him from a pennant chase

A day after his son’s birth, Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud will be taking the field on Tuesday night against the New York Yankees. It has been quite a memorable week for Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud. This past Friday, the Braves signed d’Arnaud to a two-year, $16 million contract extension. On Monday, d’Arnaud and his wife welcomed their newborn son to the world.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Braves beat Orioles again to extend pair of streaks

Joc Pederson and Austin Riley homered, Dansby Swanson hit a two-run double and the visiting Atlanta Braves defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-4 Saturday night to extend their winning streak to eight games. The Orioles lost their 17th straight game despite two home runs by Anthony Santander and one each by...
MLBPosted by
WDBO

Webb wins again as La Stella, Yaz power Giants past Braves

ATLANTA — (AP) — Logan Webb's ability to cover for a teammate's error in a key sixth-inning jam has San Francisco in position for yet another series win. Webb threw seven strong innings to win his seventh consecutive decision, Tommy La Stella and Mike Yastrzemski each homered and drove in two runs, and the Giants beat the Atlanta Braves 5-0 on Saturday night to even the series between NL division leaders.
MLBchatsports.com

Braves Come From Behind To Beat Giants 6-5

For the first time all year, that really felt like the last three years. It was a Friday night, the place was packed, there were two first place teams, and most of all the game did not feel over at 4-2. So many times this season things have just felt dead or dreary, but the vibe around the ballclub and the fanbase is different right now.
MLBdallassun.com

Jorge Soler's blast rallies Braves past Giants

Jorge Soler sparked a four-run seventh inning with a three-run homer and the Atlanta Braves came from behind to beat San Francisco 6-5 and end the Giants' five-game winning streak. Trailing 4-2, the Braves scored a run on Ozzie Albies' 33rd double, which set up Soler's deep three-run shot to...
Rome, GAhometownheadlines.com

Truett’s Chick-fil-A Sports: Latest high school rankings. Rome Braves beat Bowling Green, 4-3. Atlanta Braves beaten by the Giants, 5-0. High school football: Rockmart beats Villa Rica. Falcons wrap up preseason tonight vs. Cleveland.

Truett’s Chick-fli-A, 264 Shorter Ave., 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Self-serve, drive-through, curbside, Door Dash. Mount Berry Mall, 7 a.m. curbside breakfast; 9 a.m. inside; open until 8:30 p.m. Shipping Container, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. All Monday-Saturday. HIGH SCHOOLS. Rockmart Yellow Jackets won at Villa Rica Wildcats, 28-21. AJC weekly rankings (through Aug....
MLBOCRegister

Dodgers come back to beat Braves, gain a game on Giants

LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers had a chance to gain a game in the standings on Tuesday night. This time, they rose to the occasion. Punctuating their best month of the season on the final day of August, the Dodgers rallied for one run in the seventh inning and another in the eighth to beat the Atlanta Braves, 3-2, before an announced crowd of 44,952 at Dodger Stadium.
MLBabc17news.com

Dodgers rally past Braves for sweep, Scherzer leaves after 6

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Justin Turner and AJ Pollock singled home the tying and go-ahead runs through the same infield hole in the eighth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied past the Atlanta Braves 4-3 to complete a three-game sweep. The Dodgers staked Max Scherzer to an early 2-0 lead. He was dominating the NL East-leading Braves when he left after 76 pitches because of a tight hamstring. The right-hander struck out nine and walked none in six innings. Dansby Swanson homered to give Atlanta a 3-2 lead in the eighth. Eddie Rosario had a two-run shot for the Braves.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers beat Braves, pass Giants for first place in NL West

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Max Scherzer allowed just three hits in six shutout innings to dominate Atlanta Braves batters and lead the Los Angeles Dodgers into first place in the National League West for the first time since April 25. Scherzer struck out nine and did not issue walk in...
MLBchatsports.com

Braves bullpen implodes as Atlanta gets swept by Dodgers

The Braves bullpen was given a 3-2 lead late following some home run heroics from Eddie Rosario and Dansby Swanson, but Chris Martin was unable to protect the lead in the eighth as Atlanta lost once again, 4-3. With the Braves clinging to a one run lead, Trea Turner led...
MLBPurple Row

Braves 6, Rockies 5: Blackmon’s grand slam not enough

Charlie Blackmon brought all the momentum the Rockies could have looked for in the third inning. With one swing, Colorado’s win probability jumped from 46.8% to 66.3. Crooked numbers were the name of tonight’s game, however, as Atlanta responded with three runs in the top of the fifth. Neither team...
MLBTalking Chop

Ozzie Albies remains out of the lineup for Thursday’s opener in Colorado

The Atlanta Braves will try to snap a three-game losing streak Thursday night when they begin a four-game series at Coors Field against the Colorado Rockies. The Braves suffered a three-game sweep at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers to begin their current road trip. Ozzie Albies worked out...
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

MLB DFS Stacks: Friday 9/3

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Welcome to the MLB DFS Stacks article - where we’ll be looking...

Comments / 0

Community Policy