If you don’t know what NIL is, it stands for name, image, and likeness and has changed the college athletics world. For the first time, NCAA policy will allow athletes to make money from their image or name, breaking years of not permitting said money-making opportunities. Essentially, if an athlete lives in a state where legislation has been passed, they can profit from their name, image, or likeness in accordance with the state law. Individual schools can develop their own policies if that state doesn’t have an NIL law on the books. There is one rule: don’t allow boosters to pay athletes and don’t let endorsement deals influence recruiting.