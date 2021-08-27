August 27: Giants vs Braves

The Atlanta Braves will return to action Friday night when they open up a three-game series against the NL West leading San Francisco Giants. The Braves are coming off a pair of off days that turned out be productive as they increased their lead over the Phillies and Mets to 5.5 and 7.5 games respectively. Atlanta is coming off of a two-game sweep at home against the Yankees but have still won eight of their last 10 games overall. Max Fried will be on the mound for the Braves Friday while the Giants will counter with former Brave Kevin Gausman.