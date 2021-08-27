Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

August 27: Giants vs Braves

By Talking Chop
chatsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlanta Braves will return to action Friday night when they open up a three-game series against the NL West leading San Francisco Giants. The Braves are coming off a pair of off days that turned out be productive as they increased their lead over the Phillies and Mets to 5.5 and 7.5 games respectively. Atlanta is coming off of a two-game sweep at home against the Yankees but have still won eight of their last 10 games overall. Max Fried will be on the mound for the Braves Friday while the Giants will counter with former Brave Kevin Gausman.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Gausman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Mets#The Atlanta Braves#Yankees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
New York Mets
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Braves: Travis d’Arnaud doesn’t let son’s birth stop him from a pennant chase

A day after his son’s birth, Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud will be taking the field on Tuesday night against the New York Yankees. It has been quite a memorable week for Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud. This past Friday, the Braves signed d’Arnaud to a two-year, $16 million contract extension. On Monday, d’Arnaud and his wife welcomed their newborn son to the world.
MLBchatsports.com

Webb expected to start for the Giants against Braves

San Francisco Giants (83-45, first in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (69-58, first in the NL East) I agree to the Terms and Conditions, Cookie and Privacy Policies, and CASL agreement. Already have an account? Log in here »
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Atlanta Braves sign Maikel Franco: report

In this week's edition of completely under-the-radar signings in baseball, it looks as though the Atlanta Braves have brought Maikel Franco back to the National League East. Chris Hilburn-Trenkle of Baseball America released a list of all the minor league transactions that occurred from August 22 to August 31, and the only Braves' signing was Franco (h/t Mark Polishuk of MLB Trade Rumors). Longtime Braves writer David O'Brien had the same report.
MLBchatsports.com

Huascar Ynoa, Braves aim to keep Giants in check

Two promising young pitchers will try to limit the power of their opponents on Saturday night when the Atlanta Braves host the San Francisco Giants in the second contest of their three-game series. Each team hit two home runs Friday night in Atlanta's 6-5 win. The Giants lead the National...
MLBTalking Chop

Braves vs Orioles game thread

The Atlanta Braves will try to push their road winning streak to 13 straight games Sunday when they wrap up a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles. Atlanta took the opener Friday behind a great start by Max Fried who hurled a complete game shutout. Joc Pederson and Austin Riley both homered Saturday as Atlanta did just enough in a 5-4 win. The Braves enter Sunday with a five-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East standings. Touki Toussaint will get the start Sunday for Atlanta while Baltimore will counter with left-hander John Means.
Atlanta, GAhometownheadlines.com

Truett’s Chick-fil-A Sports: Rome Braves best Greenville 4-2. Atlanta Braves beat the Orioles 5-4. Falcons lose to Dolphins in second pre-season game. Community sports updates.

Truett’s Chick-fli-A, 264 Shorter Ave., 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Self-serve, drive-through, curbside, Door Dash. Mount Berry Mall, 7 a.m. curbside breakfast; 9 a.m. inside; open until 8:30 p.m. Shipping Container, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. All Monday-Saturday. After three-and-a-half frames of scoreless baseball, Rome jumped on the board in the bottom of the...
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Maikel Franco signs minor-league deal with Braves

The Braves signed third baseman Maikel Franco last week, according to Baseball America’s Chris Hilburn-Trenkle. The signing took place before Sept. 1, as per The Athletic’s David O’Brien, so Franco would be eligible for inclusion on a postseason roster. It can be presumed that Franco’s deal is a minor-league pact,...
MLBNew York Post

Giants vs. Braves line, prediction: Logan Webb won’t be stopped

Many unexpected things had to happen for the Giants to find themselves currently with the best record in the MLB, and the development of Logan Webb has been one of the biggest. He will look to turn another gem against the Braves on Saturday. The Giants are 11-1 in Webb’s...
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers turn to Max Scherzer vs. Braves

If the Los Angeles Dodgers hope to continue their momentum in advance of a key series that could go a long way toward deciding the National League West, they have the right pitcher lined up for Wednesday night. Los Angeles will send its shiny new toy in Max Scherzer to...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Braves take game and series from Giants

The Atlanta Braves and San Francisco Giants met up on Sunday to play the decisive game of a three-game set on Sunday at Truist Park. The San Francisco Giants and the Atlanta Braves both welcomed back starting pitchers from the injured list on Sunday as Anthony DeSclafani and Ian Anderson got the start for their respective clubs.
MLBTalking Chop

September 1: Dodgers vs Braves

The Atlanta Braves will try to get back on track and avoid a sweep Wednesday night when they wrap up a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Atlanta dropped the opener 5-3 then let a lead slip away in a 3-2 loss Tuesday. They will have their work cut out for them as Max Fried matches up against Max Scherzer in the finale Wednesday night.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Braves: An Early Review of the Jorge Soler Trade

One of the more surprising trade deadline acquisitions was the Atlanta Braves acquiring Jorge Soler. How has that move worked out for the Braves?. The Jorge Soler acquisition of the Atlanta Braves was announced as the smoke was settling on the trade deadline. In fact, the news was not broken until 34 minutes after the deadline had passed.
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

Take It To The Houser

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Virtually out of nowhere, Adrian Houser authored one of the most dominant...
MLBdailydodgers.com

Giants vs. Dodgers Gamethread

It's time for Game 2 in what is not just one of baseball's best rivalries, but the top divisional race at the moment. Yes, it's the San Francisco Giants hosting the Los Angeles Dodgers. It won't be easy for the Giants to take the win, as they're up against Julio Urías, who is very good against baseball teams, and the Giants are definitely a baseball team.

Comments / 0

Community Policy