Camden love letters – the Palmers at Camden in 1960s
We have been exploring the history of Camden State Park, our southwest Minnesota recreational wilderness. My family’s connection to Camden began shortly after Mom and Dad met in Marshall and began dating in 1954. Mom laughed as she recalled winter excursions to Camden, “Dad and I walked all over that park in the winter. One time we were hiking through snow and Don said, ‘I don’t think this is a trail anymore.’ I remember our boots were filled with snow.”www.marshallindependent.com
