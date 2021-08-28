Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marshall, MN

Camden love letters – the Palmers at Camden in 1960s

Marshall Independent
 8 days ago

We have been exploring the history of Camden State Park, our southwest Minnesota recreational wilderness. My family’s connection to Camden began shortly after Mom and Dad met in Marshall and began dating in 1954. Mom laughed as she recalled winter excursions to Camden, “Dad and I walked all over that park in the winter. One time we were hiking through snow and Don said, ‘I don’t think this is a trail anymore.’ I remember our boots were filled with snow.”

www.marshallindependent.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marshall, MN
City
Lynd, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Camping#Love Letters#Steep Hill#Chevy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Hiking
Related
LifestylePosted by
The Hill

Domestic flights resume at Kabul airport

Domestic flights resumed on Saturday at the Kabul airport, which had closed following the massive U.S. evacuation effort. Ariana Afghan Airlines announced on Facebook that it was resuming domestic flights between Kabul and Herat in the west, Mazar-i Sharif in the north and Kandahar in the south. “Ariana Afghan Airlines...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Judge shields some Texas abortion clinics from group’s suits

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A judge has temporarily shielded some Texas abortion clinics from being sued by the state’s largest anti-abortion group under a new law banning most abortions. The temporary restraining order issued Friday by District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin in response to the Planned Parenthood request...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...

Comments / 0

Community Policy