On the Porch

The Taunton school district purchased land from the Winona & St. Peter Railroad Company for a school. The elementary school began in 1889. A four-room school house was built in 1906 at a cost of $7,000. The building was located on block 13 of Main and 4th Street. A high school began in July 1922 and continued until May 1932. The school district was originally District 43 and later became District 977. The school district maintained the elementary school until 1970. After the school closed, students were enrolled at Minneota.