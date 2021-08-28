Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Taunton, MN

On the Porch

Marshall Independent
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Taunton school district purchased land from the Winona & St. Peter Railroad Company for a school. The elementary school began in 1889. A four-room school house was built in 1906 at a cost of $7,000. The building was located on block 13 of Main and 4th Street. A high school began in July 1922 and continued until May 1932. The school district was originally District 43 and later became District 977. The school district maintained the elementary school until 1970. After the school closed, students were enrolled at Minneota.

www.marshallindependent.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marshall, MN
City
Brainerd, MN
City
Minneota, MN
City
Annandale, MN
City
Taunton, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
Local
Minnesota Basketball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mathematics#Taunton High School#District 977#The Taunton School#Social Studies#Science#The Lyon County Museum#Nuese#Lchs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Related
LifestylePosted by
The Hill

Domestic flights resume at Kabul airport

Domestic flights resumed on Saturday at the Kabul airport, which had closed following the massive U.S. evacuation effort. Ariana Afghan Airlines announced on Facebook that it was resuming domestic flights between Kabul and Herat in the west, Mazar-i Sharif in the north and Kandahar in the south. “Ariana Afghan Airlines...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Judge shields some Texas abortion clinics from group’s suits

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A judge has temporarily shielded some Texas abortion clinics from being sued by the state’s largest anti-abortion group under a new law banning most abortions. The temporary restraining order issued Friday by District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin in response to the Planned Parenthood request...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...

Comments / 0

Community Policy