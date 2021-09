DAVENPORT, IA — Thomas R. Hanson, 72, of Davenport, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at his home. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Memorials may be made to Camp Shalom or to One Eighty in Davenport.