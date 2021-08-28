Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Helena, MT

The Blitz: Friday's high school football highlights (Aug. 27)

By 406mtsports.com
Independent Record
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill be updated as we receive results. • Zac Crews scored the game-winner on a 5-yard run with 3:15 to play and defending state champion Missoula Sentinel's JJ Dolan intercepted a pass in the end zone with less than 30 seconds to play as the Spartans nipped Billings West 22-19 in a rematch of last year's title game, also won by Sentinel. Crews threw TD passes of 21 and 38 yards to Drew Klumph as the Spartans entered the fourth quarter trailing 19-14. West rebounded from a 14-7 deficit with fourth-quarter TD passes by Isaiah Claunch of 48 yards to Seth Arnett and 55 to Taco Dowler, the latter with 8:01 to play.

helenair.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stevensville, MT
City
Bridger, MT
Helena, MT
Sports
City
Troy, MT
City
Anaconda, MT
City
Choteau, MT
Local
Montana Football
City
Helena, MT
City
Frenchtown, MT
Helena, MT
Football
Local
Montana Sports
City
Eureka, MT
City
Libby, MT
Local
Montana Education
City
Ennis, MT
Helena, MT
Education
City
Great Falls, MT
City
Hardin, MT
City
Havre, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#Rams#Bengals#American Football#Missoula Sentinel#Spartans#Sentinel#Td#Braeden Mikkelson After#Eagles#Helena Capital#Hawks#Billings Skyview#Braves#Kalispell Glacier#Great Falls Cmr#Hellgate#Rustlers#Knights#Cowboys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
Related
LifestylePosted by
The Hill

Domestic flights resume at Kabul airport

Domestic flights resumed on Saturday at the Kabul airport, which had closed following the massive U.S. evacuation effort. Ariana Afghan Airlines announced on Facebook that it was resuming domestic flights between Kabul and Herat in the west, Mazar-i Sharif in the north and Kandahar in the south. “Ariana Afghan Airlines...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Judge shields some Texas abortion clinics from group’s suits

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A judge has temporarily shielded some Texas abortion clinics from being sued by the state’s largest anti-abortion group under a new law banning most abortions. The temporary restraining order issued Friday by District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin in response to the Planned Parenthood request...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...

Comments / 0

Community Policy