Powell Delivers Dovish Gift

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGold appears to be eyeing its mid-summer highs after Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comments during the virtual Jackson Hole event. Powell delivered what the markets wanted to hear. No immediate taper, an awareness of the downside risks for the economy and a commitment that tapering and rate hikes remain unlinked.

