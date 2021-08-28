High school football: Palestine drops season opener to Van, 45-16

Palestine's Taj'Shawn Wilson (4) bounces outside of the Van defense during their season opener Friday. CASEY CHANCELLOR

PALESTINE – The Palestine Wildcats kicked off their season with a rocky start as they fell 45-16 to the Van Vandals Friday.

Early highlight plays in this non-district clash had the makings of a shootout. Van's Jackson Rainey opened their first possession with a 80-yard touchdown run on the first play.

Palestine's Jerrod Walker responded with a 46-yard touchdown run three plays into their offensive possession to tie the game at seven.

The Wildcats had a chance to take early control of the game as they forced a three-and-out thanks to a third-down sack from Shedrick Dudley. Set up near midfield, Walker fumbled on their fourth play of the drive.

Van began their drive on their 39-yard line. Rainey began to reassert his dominance on the drive. A 34-yard run and a 10-yard run from him set the Vandals up on Palestine's 23.

Van continued to march before Garrett Florey capped off the drive with a one-yard touchdown score. The extra point was missed.

Palestine didn't appear to be phased by their previous turnover. A pair of runs from Taj'Shawn Wilson landed them on Van's 45 before Walker was sacked for a loss of nine – putting Palestine behind the chains and in a third-and-18 situation.

They were unable to convert and punted the ball back to a scorching hot Van offense. The Wildcat defense stood tall and forced a punt after five plays. The Wildcats built on that defensive play with a 25-yard Luke James field goal.

Palestine did their best to hold Van's offense, but magician-like plays from Rainey allowed the Vandals to convert a pair of third-and-longs. Multiple runs of 10 plus yards from Rainey placed them inside the red zone where Rainey connected with Luca Kozhev for an eight-yard touchdown.

Trailing 20-10, the Wildcats next drive ended in a punt after four plays. It left Van with 47 seconds and 68 yards to possibly extend their lead. The drive began with a 36-yard pass form Rainey to Kozhev. Another 15-yard scramble from Rainey put the ball on the PHS 17.

Two plays later, Rainey connected with Brayden Bradshaw across the middle for a 17-yard touchdown. Palestine went into half trailing 26-10.

Things continue to take a turn for the worst following the intermission. A squib kick from Van saw the ball bounce in favor of the away team. The Vandals recovered the kick off and were set up on the PHS 40.

The Wildcats defense held the door, but the offense failed to offer a response. With the ball back in their hands, Van only needed three plays for Rainey to find Kozhev on third-and-nine down the middle of the defense for a 60-yard touchdown pass.

Wildcats, again, found no rhythm on offense. However, Palestine's defense remained alive – forcing a fumble that resulted in a Benjamin Clerkley 80-yard touchdown two plays later.

Van piled on two extra scores before the night closed.

Palestine will regroup and prepare to travel to Jacksonville Friday.