Texas football getting back in conversation for 5-Star Omari Abor?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Phillies Manager Charlie Manuel joined CBS3’s Sports Zone show on Sunday night. Aside from talking baseball, the well-respected former skipper gave some words of wisdom for Eagles rookie head coach Nick Sirianni. “I would say just be yourself,” Manuel said. “You know just do everything you plan on doing and you gotta win it. When you start winning, keep things even keel. The better you get the more the people are going to understand what kind of coach you are and basically how you can handle your team.” Manuel went on to mention that Sirianni and the Eagles’ success and winning is what will draw people to the “ballpark,” or in other words Lincoln Financial Field. “He’ll have to win I believe that,” Manuel said. During the Sports Zone segment, Manuel also discussed the Phillies playoff chances. He believes they can make the playoffs. “I think they can make the playoffs,” Manuel said. “We got to come to the ballpark and play every day to win that game. We got 35 games left.” Watch the video above for the full segment with Charlie Manuel.