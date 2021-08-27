The soul of an artist – the brain of an engineer
Resident Evette Goldstein is an accomplished abstract artist, a professional calligrapher, a teacher, a tap dancer and … a former aerospace engineer. A short meeting with the 74-year-old doyenne reveals that abstract art with a scientific influence is her passion. Not to mention, Evette wears abstract-themed clothes, jewelry, and glasses. A visit to her home is a display of modern art and abstract furniture, paintings, sculptures, well – everything.
