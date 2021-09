Five Georgia teachers were selected in the Society for Science's Advocate Program in the 2021-2022 school year. Three of the Advocates will each receive a $3,000 stipend while two Lead Advocates will receive $5,000 each. There are eight Lead Advocates and 66 Advocates from around the country. Throughout their one-year terms, these dedicated Advocates will encourage at least three to five students — who identify as a race or ethnicity historically underrepresented in STEM — in science and engineering research and help them enter those projects into competitions.