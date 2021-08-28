The Music of ‘Yellowstone’ — How Country Songs Have Built Memorable Scenes + the TV Show’s Built Careers

Bonnaroo weathered a timing shift and then cancellation in 2020, a temporary shift to September this year, and then the announcement of a COVID-19 vaccine or negative test requirement for entry, but ultimately it was scrapped days before starting due to … weather. The remnants of Hurricane Ida dumped several inches of rain in the Manchester, Tennessee, area earlier this week, and paths and campgrounds were saturated to the point of being unusable. “We are absolutely heartbroken to announce that we must cancel Bonnaroo,” event organizers said. “… Mother Nature has dealt us a tremendous amount of rain over the past 24 hours, and we have run out of options to try to make the event happen safely and in a way that lives up to the Bonnaroo experience.” Ticket holders were promised refunds, and organizers looked ahead to next year, when they hope the festival will return to its usual (scorching-hot) June timeframe. Read more about the cancellation, the events leading up to it, and reaction in The Tennessean.