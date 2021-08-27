Cancel
Ottosen, IA

Elden Meyer

Algona Upper Des Moines
 9 days ago

Elden Meyer, age 91 of Ottosen, passed away Aug. 21, 2021 at Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines. Funeral services will be held on Aug. 25, at 10 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church in West Bend. Services will be livestreamed on the Lentz Funeral Home’s Facebook Page. Burial will take place in Union Cemetery in Ottosen with military honors conducted by West Bend and Ottosen American Legion. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church in West Bend.

