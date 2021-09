Glidden officials have announced some water customers will be without service beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31 as part of a water main replacement project. Properties affected include those on the east and west sides of Nevada Street from E. 5th Street to E. 4th Street and those between Colorado and Nevada Streets from E. 4th Street to E. 1st Street. Once service has been restored, these properties will be immediately placed under a boil advisory. Impacted customers will have a notice posted on their front doors. Individuals with questions can contact the city’s contracted water maintenance company, PeopleService, by calling 712-830-6136 or 712-229-0001.