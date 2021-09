Margaret died peacefully on Aug. 18, with her daughter Megan by her side, after a long battle with Alzheimers disease. Margaret was born on March 15, 1949 in Forest City, to James Utt and Helen Utt (Psotka). She grew up in Algona, Iowa and graduated from Algona High School in 1967. She had many dear friends from high school that she kept in touch with. Margaret then went on to Mankato State University.