Jordan Love - Packers vs. Texans preseason game
After missing last week’s game against the New York Jets — and the two joint practices the Packers had with them — No. 2 quarterback Jordan Love (above) apparently is cleared for takeoff after taking part in 11-on-11 work during both Wednesday and Thursday’s practices. Head coach Matt LaFleur’s plan is for Love to start and play at least the first half. If he can go into the third quarter, even better. Then No. 3 QB Kurt Benkert will take over and finish up.www.thecourierexpress.com
