“We wrote a beautiful story”: Cristiano Ronaldo speaks after confirming his return to Manchester United

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCristiano Ronaldo said goodbye to Juventus in Turin on Friday, a club he left after three seasons to return to Manchester United. In a statement published on his Instagram account, the Portuguese striker assured that he gave his “life and soul” to the service of the ‘Vecchia Signora’, with whom he won five titles, but he could not achieve the highest goal, the UEFA Champions League.

