Bishop LeBlond opens season with win against Pattonsburg

Prior to the start of the 2021 high school football season in Missouri, Bishop LeBlond’s 8-man football program had never done two things: Capture a Week 1 win, or beat Pattonsburg.

The Golden Eagles did both of those things Friday night, earning a 70-20 win against the Panthers at Eagle Stadium.

“It feels fantastic,” LeBlond coach Chuck Davis said of the 50-point victory. “After a jamboree that was less than ideal, it almost felt like starting over. I think our guys really rose to answer the call.”

The Eagles’ 70 points marked the second-highest total in the program’s three-year 8-man history, and it was mostly due to junior quarterback Landon Gardner.

Gardner was the focal point of LeBlond’s offense, tallying three rushing touchdowns to go along with his two touchdown passes to junior wideout Jake Korell. Gardner accounted for every touchdown LeBlond (1-0) scored in the first half except one, when senior running back Reggie Love found the end zone from 5 yards away with less than two minutes until halftime.

“He’s a video game player,” David said. “It was really impressive. Teams are going to have to make adjustments solely for him. … It’s not a mystery why he is as good as he is. It’s put himself in that position.”

For Gardner, the matchup with Pattonsburg (0-1) served as an opportunity for revenge. The Eagles were supposed to face the Panthers in the first round of the postseason in 2020, but were forced to cancel due to COVID-19 protocols.

Before that, Pattonsburg beat the Eagles in Week 1, and they did to open the 2019 season, too.

“I was just excited, man,” Gardner said. “These guys got us the past two years, and I just wanted to get out there and go.”

Gardner’s efforts propelled the game to eventually be called to a stop with a minute and 47 seconds left in the third quarter, right after Love tallied his third rushing touchdown of the night to make it a 50-point spread.

And now, coming off of perhaps the program’s most notable 8-man football game, the Eagles will prepare to face perennial powerhouse North Andrew — the 2020 8-man runner-ups — who lost this week to King City.

“Getting that Week 1 win makes showing up for Week 2 against a really good North Andrew team a little bit less daunting,” Davis said. “The preparation for a team like that is — I mean, they’re a load.”

Gardner believes he’ll be ready for it, though he knows it won’t be easy. Davis knows it won’t be easy, either.

They’ll be heading into Week 2 on the heels of a win though, and that’s how they’re hoping to go into Week 3, too.

“It’s 1-0 every week,” Gardner said. “We get that momentum and we’ll just go forward.”

Updated Aug 27, 2021

Updated Aug 27, 2021

