Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pattonsburg, MO

Bishop LeBlond opens season with win against Pattonsburg

By Jon Walker News-Press NOW
Posted by 
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 8 days ago

Prior to the start of the 2021 high school football season in Missouri, Bishop LeBlond’s 8-man football program had never done two things: Capture a Week 1 win, or beat Pattonsburg.

The Golden Eagles did both of those things Friday night, earning a 70-20 win against the Panthers at Eagle Stadium.

“It feels fantastic,” LeBlond coach Chuck Davis said of the 50-point victory. “After a jamboree that was less than ideal, it almost felt like starting over. I think our guys really rose to answer the call.”

The Eagles’ 70 points marked the second-highest total in the program’s three-year 8-man history, and it was mostly due to junior quarterback Landon Gardner.

Gardner was the focal point of LeBlond’s offense, tallying three rushing touchdowns to go along with his two touchdown passes to junior wideout Jake Korell. Gardner accounted for every touchdown LeBlond (1-0) scored in the first half except one, when senior running back Reggie Love found the end zone from 5 yards away with less than two minutes until halftime.

“He’s a video game player,” David said. “It was really impressive. Teams are going to have to make adjustments solely for him. … It’s not a mystery why he is as good as he is. It’s put himself in that position.”

For Gardner, the matchup with Pattonsburg (0-1) served as an opportunity for revenge. The Eagles were supposed to face the Panthers in the first round of the postseason in 2020, but were forced to cancel due to COVID-19 protocols.

Before that, Pattonsburg beat the Eagles in Week 1, and they did to open the 2019 season, too.

“I was just excited, man,” Gardner said. “These guys got us the past two years, and I just wanted to get out there and go.”

Gardner’s efforts propelled the game to eventually be called to a stop with a minute and 47 seconds left in the third quarter, right after Love tallied his third rushing touchdown of the night to make it a 50-point spread.

And now, coming off of perhaps the program’s most notable 8-man football game, the Eagles will prepare to face perennial powerhouse North Andrew — the 2020 8-man runner-ups — who lost this week to King City.

“Getting that Week 1 win makes showing up for Week 2 against a really good North Andrew team a little bit less daunting,” Davis said. “The preparation for a team like that is — I mean, they’re a load.”

Gardner believes he’ll be ready for it, though he knows it won’t be easy. Davis knows it won’t be easy, either.

They’ll be heading into Week 2 on the heels of a win though, and that’s how they’re hoping to go into Week 3, too.

“It’s 1-0 every week,” Gardner said. “We get that momentum and we’ll just go forward.”

0:25

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23E1Qb_0bfTb6JA00
  • Updated Aug 27, 2021

1:01

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fa50E_0bfTb6JA00
  • Updated Aug 27, 2021

0:56

Comments / 0

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph, MO
374
Followers
105
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for St. Joseph News-Press

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
City
King City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
State
Missouri State
City
Pattonsburg, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reggie Love
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Panthers#Eagles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Steelers Identified As Potential Trade Partner for Eagles’ Former First-Round OT

After restructuring the contracts of defensive end Stephon Tuitt and new linebacker Joe Schobert, the Steelers find themselves with some newfound salary cap space. Though much of that money is already spoken for when it comes to in-season injury insurance, a 16-man expanded practice squad and more, the Steelers find themselves in a better position to be able to add another piece or two to the Steelers’ roster prior to the start of the regular season, which is what general manager Kevin Colbert likes to do historically.
Georgia StatePosted by
The Spun

Everyone’s Making Same Joke About Clemson vs. Georgia

Clemson and Georgia did their best Penn State-Wisconsin impression during Saturday night’s primetime game. The Badgers and Nittany Lions began the college football day with an absolute snooze-fest. The Big Ten foes didn’t score a single point in the first half. The final score wound up being 16-10. Almost every college football fan and analyst spent the entire morning making fun of Big Ten football because of it. Now, it’s Clemson’s and Georgia’s turn.
Marble Falls, TXdailytrib.com

Mustangs open season against Kyle Lehman

The Marble Falls High School football team begins the 2021 season a little stronger than last year. The Mustangs face Kyle Lehman at home on Friday, Aug. 27. “We’re farther along than we were this time last year,” said Marble Falls head coach Brian Herman. “As with any team, when you set a standard and meet that standard, you reset. We may be performing better at this time as a whole, but it’s still not to my expectations.”
Greenville, NCWNCT

Pirates open volleyball season against Liberty

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina begins its second season under Adler Augustin’s direction Friday when the Pirates face off against host Liberty in Lynchburg, Va. The match is slated for a 6 p.m. start inside the new Liberty Arena and will be streamed live via the ESPN+ platform. During the...
College Sportsdawgnation.com

Postgame comments got former UGA great in hot water after big win vs. Clemson

Georgia football fans can relive some of the top moments in UGA history each week with the Classic Moment presented by Classic City Lager. The Bulldogs have one of the most storied histories in all of college football, and DawgNation loves celebrating it. This week’s classic moment looks back on the Bulldogs’ 2002 win vs. Clemson -- a thrilling game that included a bold coaching decision from UGA’s head man at the time, Mark Richt.
NFLLarry Brown Sports

Mercer kicker had amazing response to his missed extra point

Mercer kicker Caleb Dowden had an incredible response to the extra point he missed during his team’s opener. Mercer defeated Point 69-0 in their season opener on Thursday. Mercer scored 10 touchdowns in the game, and kickoff specialist Devin Folser went 9-for-9 on extra points. After their 10th touchdown, which...
Nashville, TNsaturdaydownsouth.com

Vanderbilt turns in the most embarrassing play of Week 1

Vanderbilt was supposed to get the Clark Lea era off to a good start on Saturday night when East Tennessee State, an FCS program, visited Nashville. Instead, ETSU cruised to a 23-3 win, dominating the Commodores in every aspect of the game. How bad did things look for Vanderbilt? Well,...
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State football: Separation sooner than expected

We knew this was probably going to happen at some point during the season. Regardless of who played early, a couple of guys would probably separate themselves from the others and make it clear they should get the bulk of the playing time. We just didn’t know it would happen so quickly.
Brazos County, TXFort Bend Herald

Brazos Cougars win season-opener

WALLIS — The Brazos Cougars defeated the Anderson-Shiro Owls 23-8 in the season-opener on Friday, but the Cougars had to overcome plenty of adversity to get in the win column. A rain-drenched field made the ball slippery and caused fumbles and bobbled handoffs all night. Many players were sent to...
Houston, TXPosted by
The Spun

Video: Wild Fight At Saturday Night College Football Game

A pretty crazy fight broke out between fans at a college football game on Saturday evening. Texas Tech beat Houston, 38-21, at the Texas Kickoff at NRG Stadium in Houston on Saturday night. Former Baylor Bears quarterback Robert Griffin III was on the call for the game for ESPN. Following...
NBAEast Oregonian

Local roundup: Grizzlies win season opener against Rockets

HELIX — Once Griswold was able to knock back the first-game jitters, the Grizzlies settled in for a 16-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-20 nonleague victory Thursday, Sept. 26, over Pilot Rock in the season opener for both teams. “Getting the win was very nice,” Griswold coach Chelsa Pahl said. “We weren’t...
Los Alamos, NMladailypost.com

Hilltoppers Win First Game Of Season Against Española

Jeremiah Hartzol celebrates the Toppers first touchdown of the season. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com. Jeremiah Hartzol goes high to make this catch. He caught 10 passes for the night and 5 catches resulted in touchdowns. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. By Mike Cote. Sports. Los Alamos Daily Post. Fans of Los...
Volleyballmysoutex.com

Lady Owls open season with win

The Odem Lady Owl volleyball team opened its 2021 campaign with a come from behind win over Miller High School withat Owl Gym on Tuesday, Aug. 10. The scores from the five sets were 16-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-21 and 15-13. Katherine Rodriguez paced the Lady Owls with 21 digs and...
Hawaii Stateculvercityobserver.com

UCLA football opens the season against Hawaii

UCLA Bruins football team will open their season against Hawaii Saturday at the iconic Rose Bowl in Pasadena at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN. The Bruins are hoping to turn the program around this season after fours years of losing. If they don't have a winning season in 2021 this will probably be Chip Kelly's last year as their head coach.

Comments / 0

Community Policy