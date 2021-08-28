Albers turns back time in win over Crew

MINNEAPOLIS -- Andrew Albers took the Target Field mound on Friday night and decided to party like it’s 2013. That was when the left-hander from Saskatchewan made one of the splashiest debuts in Twins history with 8 1/3 shutout frames, becoming the first Minnesota starter to throw more than seven scoreless innings in his big league debut. A little more than eight years later, he didn’t make it quite that far into the game, but 5 1/3 scoreless innings in Albers’ first MLB start since 2017 still proved a sorely needed outing for Minnesota in a 2-0 win over the Brewers.