The beginning of the school year sometimes overwhelms both students and parents so I thought I would just take it easy on what to give you and I thought that with all that children have been through, this might be a good time to work on the kids’ keyboarding skills. Let’s face it, the world of technology is where our children will spend their educational lives and even personal lives, so I thought this would be a good time to hit good keyboarding skills from the beginning and if your children are older and still pecking away, it would be good for them to learn better keyboarding skills before they go to high school or college. This will help them be better able to complete the complex work they will do the older they get.