SPRING - Heading into this week for Trent Miller, the emphasis for his Spring Lions' team was to play fast. They answered the call of their head coach. In the opening 10 minutes and two seconds of Thursday's showdown with Klein Oak, Spring punched in four scores - a nine-yard and 40-yard run by Bishop Davenport and then 14 and 25-yard touchdown passes from Davenport - to blow it open to a 28-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, eventually leading 42-0 at the half en route to a 49-0 victory at Planet Ford Stadium to move to 2-0 on the year.