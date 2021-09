The competition level ramps up for the WACO Warrior football team tomorrow night when they travel to Springville in the second game of 2021. The Warriors kicked off the season last Friday for a week zero game where they had little resistance against Twin Cedars. The 52-0 massacre saw the Warriors put up 342 yards offensively and gave up -10 yards on the other side. Reece Oswald rushed for 115 yards and two scores in a game where the varsity only played one quarter. The Orioles will be a more formidable foe after a 6-3 season in 2020. They lost 1,400 yard rusher Spencer DeMean and 1,000 yard passer Bryce Wilson to graduation, but return leading receiver Luke Menster with his 544 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Springville put up 49 points a night last year.