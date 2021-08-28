Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Netflix 'Clickbait': Creator Talks Twist Ending And Making 'Invisible' Older Women Feel Visible

By Lena Finkel
femestella.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you were shocked by the ending of Netflix’s latest mystery mini-series Clickbait, you weren’t the only one. In only eight episodes, Clickbait provided a ton of twists and turns and the ending was no different. If you haven’t finished watching the series yet, a huge warning: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD....

www.femestella.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Ayres
Person
Bethenny Frankel
Person
Adrian Grenier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Older Women#Entertainment Weekly#Asian#Covid#People Instyle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesHuffingtonPost

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Clickbait'

“Clickbait” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The Netflix original miniseries premiered on Aug. 25 and stars Adrian Grenier as a family man who goes missing in conjunction with a sinister social media-related crime. The thriller is told through eight different points of view and also features Zoe Kazan and Betty Gabriel as Grenier’s sister and wife, respectively.
TV SeriesDecider

‘Clickbait’

In need of a something mindless to watch and not picky about logic and gaping plot holes? Try Netflix’s twisty new thriller, Clickbait, from co-creators Tony Ayres and Christian White. The immensely watchable Zoe Kazan stars as Pia Brewer, a brash, combative and often inebriated nurse, whose seemingly perfect brother, Nick Brewer (a miscast Adrian Grenier), disappears. He resurfaces, badly beaten, in a viral video in which he is forced to hold up a sign that reads “I abuse women. At five million views, I die.” Sophie, Nick’s wife (Betty Gabriel), Nick’s children, the police and the public try to figure out who would do this and, most importantly, why. They soon discover that Nick has been hiding a multitude of dark and disturbing secrets. Each episode of Clickbait is told from the perspective of a different (sometimes baffling) character, which keeps the audience engaged throughout the eight-episode series. While no doubt flawed, Clickbait is well-acted and well-paced, which is enough to make it a quick and satisfying bingewatch.
TV SeriesInternational Business Times

Adrian Grenier Can Relate To 'Clickbait's' Ending: 'Sad And Upsetting'

Adrian Grenier got candid about the ending of his Netflix limited series "Clickbait." The "Entourage" alum spoke with Entertainment Weekly about his new show, which ended with a surprising twist that viewers didn't expect. Grenier said he was also not aware of the ending when he started filming the project.
TV & Videoswashingtonnewsday.com

In Netflix’s ‘Clickbait,’ Adrian Grenier makes a comeback to television. After 2011’s “Entourage,” he declares, “I’m Project-Focused.”

In Netflix’s ‘Clickbait,’ Adrian Grenier makes a comeback to television. After 2011’s “Entourage,” he declares, “I’m Project-Focused.”. For the first time in a decade, Adrian Grenier is returning to television in Netflix’s new limited series. The 45-year-old actor, who last appeared on television in 2011’s “Entourage,” will star in Netflix’s...
TV SeriesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Adrian Grenier and Zoe Kazan in Netflix’s ‘Clickbait’: TV Review

If nothing else, give credit to Clickbait for a perfectly apt title. Like the genre of internet article it’s named after, the Netflix miniseries tries to lure in audiences with the promise of juicy reveals and hot-button controversy — only to deliver, in the end, a shallow story about not much at all. Creators Tony Ayres and Christian White do begin with an interesting premise. Nick Brewer (Adrian Grenier), a seemingly kind and decent family man, disappears one morning on his way to work. Hours later, a mysterious video clip surfaces in which Nick admits, apparently under duress, to abusing women...
Behind Viral Videosimdb.com

‘Clickbait’ Makes Basic Points About the Internet Forcefully: TV Review

In a premise that seems borrowed from “Black Mirror,” Adrian Grenier’s Nick Brewer appears in a startling web video near the start of Netflix’s “Clickbait,” holding a sign indicating that once his taped confession of abuse gets 5 million views, he will die. The clip, of course, goes viral. And unsure where he is, his family must figure out how a man they only knew as devoted and sweet found himself confessing to a secret life.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Clickbait season 2: Is it renewed or canceled at Netflix? The latest

Following its big premiere on Netflix today, can you expect a Clickbait season 2? Or, is it more likely that the show ends up canceled? There are, just like you would imagine, a few different things well worth talking through here. Here’s where things stand at this particular moment in...
TV SeriesElite Daily

Let's Talk About Ethan’s Mystery Texter In Clickbait On Netflix

In Netflix’s Clickbait, no one can be trusted. The limited series revolves around a family mourning the death of their father, son, husband, and brother, Nick Brewer. But a viral video claiming Nick was a serial cheater, abuser, and murderer propels the family into the spotlight. Everyone tries to figure out who killed Nick and whether he really had a double life, including Nick’s eldest son, Ethan. Instead of discussing his father’s case with the police or his family, however, Ethan begins communicating with a mystery person who goes by the screenname “Al_2005.” But who exactly is Ethan texting? Because on Clickbait, it seems no one can be trusted.
TV SeriesElite Daily

All The Suspects In Netflix's Clickbait, Explained

In Netflix’ new murder mystery show, Clickbait, everyone’s at least a little sus. Throughout the eight episodes, viewers are introduced to a host of characters who could have killed Nick Brewer, a doting father and loving husband who becomes accused of having a double life as a womanizer and, potentially, a murderer too. But just when one individual seems to fit the bill, the show introduces a twist, and Nick’s family and Detective Amir, along with viewers, are back to square one. So, let’s walk through all the suspects in Netflix’s Clickbait.
TV SeriesPosted by
Tyla

Clickbait: People Are Obsessed With Netflix's New Thriller

We've found your next TV obsession! Netflix’ new thriller Clickbait sees a husband and father kidnapped and broadcasted across the internet – and fans are obsessed with the major plot twists and dark storylines involved. Nick Brewer (Adrian Grenier), who is pegged at the beginning of the series as the...
TV SeriesHello Magazine

Manifest creator talks show's ending after being saved by Netflix

The popular series Manifest was cancelled by NBC after three seasons but received what every cancelled show dreams of in late August, and was picked up by Netflix for one final hurrah. The show has a hugely passionate fanbase and received a major campaign on social media in the hopes of bringing back the sci-fi drama.
TV Seriesnbcpalmsprings.com

“Clickbait” Cast Talks to Manny the Movie Guy About New Netflix Series

“Clickbait” is the new whodunit neo-noir series on Netflix that has Adrian Grenier as Nick Brewer, a family man who went missing after a video of him holding a sign that says “I ABUSE WOMEN” went viral online. Putting the pieces together is his sister, Pia, played by Zoe Kazan and helping her is Detective Roshan Amiri played by Phoenix Raei.
TV SeriesComicBook

Manifest Creator Says Ending Won't Change After Fourth Season Renewal on Netflix

Netflix has elected to rescue yet another fan-favorite series from cancellation, as the streamer announced this weekend it had officially ordered a fourth season of Manifest. After airing on NBC for three seasons, Manifest was cancelled with quite a few plot threads and cliffhangers left unresolved, and creator Jeff Rake was working to find any way he could to wrap up the series and give answers to the fans. Netflix came through with a 20-episode renewal that will bring Manifest to a close.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Netflix's ClickBait: How A Season 2 Could Work

Clickbait is the latest mystery Netflix series. It starts with the viral kidnapping of Nick Brewer (Adrian Grenier) and escalates into a tale of secrets, lies, and the court of public opinion. Clickbait is one of those rare mystery shows or movies where all the clues are there but most viewers won’t figure out what happened until the very end. That is what makes Clickbait a breath of fresh air.
Beauty & Fashionfemestella.com

'Only Murders in the Building': Where to Get Selena Gomez's Outfits

Hulu’s highly anticipated series Only Murders in the Building finally dropped and it’s everything we hoped it would be. Starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, the series follows the oddball trio as they attempt to solve a murder in their very own building. Their addiction to true crime podcasts motivates them to take risks like breaking into apartments, stealing packages, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy