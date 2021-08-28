Cancel
Bob Huggins gets 2-year contract extension at West Virginia

By Tyler Barker
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Bob Huggins has agreed to a two-year contract extension that includes the option for him to step aside or continue coaching after the 2023-24 season.

Under the agreement announced Friday, Huggins, who turns 68 next month, will earn $4.15 million in each of the next three seasons.

Huggins earned his 900th coaching victory when the Mountaineers beat Morehead State in the NCAA Tournament in March.

Huggins entered similar arrangements during contract extensions in 2012 and 2017.

“As I said with our last announcement in 2017, I want Bob Huggins leading our basketball program for many years to come,” WVU athletic director Shane Lyons said in a statement.

Starting with the 2024-25 season, Huggins can choose to assume an appointment of at least two years in public relations and development along with other duties within the athletic department if he is no longer the coach. That status will be determined by an annual mutual agreement between Huggins and the athletic director before May of each year. If Huggins continues to coach beyond June 2027, he will have a minimum of two fiscal years of post-coaching status.

His base salary in the post-coaching arrangement will be $50,000 per year plus deferred compensation from the previous agreement.

“I certainly appreciate the opportunity that I’ve been given to represent this great university and state that I love so much,” Huggins said.

Huggins is entering his 40th season as a head coach. The Mountaineers have gone to the NCAA Tournament in 10 of Huggins’ 14 seasons.

West Virginia opens play Nov. 9 against Oakland in Morgantown.

