Bojangles closing eateries for 2 days; workers won’t be paid

By Tyler Barker
Posted by 
Lootpress
Lootpress
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J7toB_0bfTV0ri00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina-based Bojangles chain of restaurants announced Friday it will close all of its company-owned establishments on two upcoming days, portraying it as a chance to provide its thousands of employees a “well-deserved break” amid very challenging times.

But Bojangles’ employees will not get paid for those days off.

In a statement, the chicken and biscuit chain described its 8,000 crew members and managers as its “most vital asset.” It encouraged them to use the upcoming closures on Aug. 30 and Sept. 13 for an opportunity to “rest and recharge.”

The restaurant company’s written statement made no mention of whether its workers would be compensated during these closures, framing it as a “benefit” to its valued employees that would support their health and well-being.

The Associated Press asked company spokesperson Stacey McCray to clarify whether staffers would be paid. In an email, McCray responded: “The two days will be unpaid.”

Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
387K+
Views
Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com
