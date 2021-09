In jurisdictions across the U.S., we have seen progressive policy reforms to decriminalize and legalize marijuana, reduce penalties for other drugs, and move toward a public health approach to drug use. Yet, as drug arrests still remain high and overdose deaths continue to rise, it is clear that our fight is far from over. Together, we must be bolder and more imaginative in creating the policies that will help us save lives, achieve racial equity, and ultimately build the world we all deserve to live in.