Hawaii, Michigan to play in Hank Aaron final

C–Cameron Thorning, Michigan: The Hank Aaron Player of the Series was a force in all facets and nearly homered in each of his last four games entering Sunday’s national final. Only an amazing home run saving catch by Hawaii center fielder Kaikea Patoc-Young prevented that from happening. Thorning exacted revenge in the Aaron final when he hit a two-run homer which made the difference in the 2-1 victory. Thorning hit .500 over the first five games, crushing a tournament-best three home runs and driving in a Series-high nine runs. He also scored six times, smashed a double and produced four multi-hit games. Super on defense as well, Thorning also allowed no runs in five innings pitched, earned a save against Texas in a game which he also hit a grand slam and struck out 13.