Local officials best informed to make decisions on masks

HARRISBURG – Leaders in the PA Legislature informed Gov. Tom Wolf of their intention to continue allowing school districts and local leaders the authority to make mitigation and safety decisions without statewide interventions House Speaker, Lancaster County Rep. Bryan Cutler and Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman said through a written response that the Legislature would not be returning to session ahead of schedule to address a mask mandate request for K-12 students and child care centers. Their letter states in part, “At this late date, in many of our communities, local leaders have already made important decisions they believe are in the best interest of their residents and are prepared to adjust those decisions as challenges evolve.” The leaders thanked the governor for his willingness to work with them on statewide decisions, but made it clear mitigation efforts and policies are best determined at the local, not the state level.