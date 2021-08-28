Cancel
Local officials best informed to make decisions on masks

Sun-Gazette
 8 days ago

The kids are headed back to school and some adults are at odds — over masks. First, any person who freely chooses to wear a mask should be accepted with respect and without having to stare down peer pressure. Everyone deserves to make up their own mind and be supported — not bullied — about individual decisions.

