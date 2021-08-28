'Dress to please yourself': style lessons from 100-year-old fashion icon Iris Apfel

Click here to read the full article. The star-studded Venice Film Festival has already produced several standout fashion moments on its red carpet. The likes of Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Kristen Stewart and others attended the 78th annual film festival in custom and high-fashion looks that have left their mark with spectators. Stewart, who is generating Oscar buzz for her role as Princess Diana in “Spencer,” has worn several looks from Chanel throughout the festival. Jury member Cynthia Erivo has also brought her elevated style to the festival, wearing several eye-catching looks from Schiaparelli, Versace, Balenciaga and others.More from WWDAlberta Ferretti Hosts...