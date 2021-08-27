Cancel
Davis, CA

Week in Review: Updates to Leafy Greens Testing Procedure, Free Mediation Available for Producers

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFDA has been in the process of collecting and testing lettuce grown in the area and will continue until the end of harvest in November. The California Agricultural Mediation Program (CALAMP) is a free service aimed at addressing a variety of issues for farmers and ranchers. The new California Veterinary Emergency Team will be administered by the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has taken action to prohibit chlorpyrifos use on a national level, raising several questions from multiple agricultural groups. All of the week’s major headlines can be found directly in your inbox by subscribing to the newsletter.

