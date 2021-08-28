Elkhorn South makes lots of big plays, including an 87-yard TD pass, to beat Millard West

LINCOLN — Three things we learned and three things we still don’t know about the Huskers following Saturday's win over Fordham. 1. The downfield passing game and receiving corps are much improved: Rather than relying on Wan’Dale Robinson every play, the Huskers now have a plethora of playmaking options, and proved a willingness to use several of them. Oliver Martin set the tone last week with 103 receiving yards but missed Saturday’s contest with an injury. In his place, Samori Touré provided 168 yards from scrimmage, Omar Manning and Austin Allen each caught several passes, and Zavier Betts and Alante Brown made cameos. More than that, Adrian Martinez and backup Logan Smothers repeatedly tossed the ball downfield, and often connected, a welcome departure from last season.