Shotgun Shooting Expo with Kendall Jones and Clay Robertson

Do you love shooting? Are you just getting into shooting? Are you a first time shooter? Or are you someone who just enjoys getting out and being social? This is the event for you! Come join Kendall Jones and Clay Robertson for a day at the Elm Fork Shooting Range! Three shooting clinics will be available -Trap Shooting Clinic -Sporting Clay Clinic -Skeet Shooting Clinic Extra Activities: -Axe throwing -Archery -BB guns and sling shot for the little kids -Shotgun golf (For a chance to win a gun!) -Vendors -Door Prizes -Raffles and more! Special trick show will be performed by Scott Robertson. Food trucks will be available for lunch purchases. Gun rentals are available for $15 and extra ammo is available for $9.99 a box!