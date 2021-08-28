Mark Bennett: Gary Richards helped preserve a corner of Terre Haute history

It’s interesting to watch the reactions of newcomers walking through the popular M. Moggers Restaurant and Pub at Ninth and Polar streets downtown. The walls are filled with historical relics like antique beer-making equipment, photos, books and advertisements from Terre Haute’s brewing district heyday in the 19th and early 20th centuries. Even the restrooms feature a vintage Coca-Cola cooler for a sink in the women’s and adapted beer kegs for urinals in the men’s.