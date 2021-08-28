Cancel
Three things to watch when Green Bay Packers wrap up preseason play against Buffalo Bills

By Yahoo! Sports
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Wilde offers three keys for the Green Bay Packers when they face the Buffalo Bills in their final preseason game Saturday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. After missing last week’s game against the New York Jets — and the two joint practices the Packers had with them — No. 2 quarterback Jordan Love (above) apparently is cleared for takeoff after taking part in 11-on-11 work during both Wednesday and Thursday’s practices. Head coach Matt LaFleur’s plan is for Love to start and play at least the first half.

