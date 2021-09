Tesla’s Cybertruck won’t be available until 2022, but people are already coming up with fun ways to modify it into something even more unusual. The CyberLandr is an add-on retractible camper that mimics the Cybertruck’s futuristic angular shape, popping up to offer comfortable digs on the road and disappearing completely into the bed when it’s not in use. Lance King, CEO of software and artificial intelligence company Stream It, came up with the idea when he was preordering the Cybertruck and realized no existing camper was going to fit the truck’s unique body shape.