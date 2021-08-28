Anti-Tesla IEEE Report Mysteriously Disappears From Duke Pratt School of Engineering’s Website
I saw an odd comment on Reddit about my article on the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) report on Tesla’s Autopilot System. Someone shared the article on Reddit and u/norman_rogerson mentioned that the link to the full report was broken. Very, very odd. I looked over that report with my own two eyes and linked it directly. So I went back to my article and clicked the link expecting to find it again. It led to something new, though. The report is no longer available on Duke Pratt School of Engineering’s website.cleantechnica.com
Comments / 0