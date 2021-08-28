Cancel
Anti-Tesla IEEE Report Mysteriously Disappears From Duke Pratt School of Engineering’s Website

By Johnna Crider
CleanTechnica
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI saw an odd comment on Reddit about my article on the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) report on Tesla’s Autopilot System. Someone shared the article on Reddit and u/norman_rogerson mentioned that the link to the full report was broken. Very, very odd. I looked over that report with my own two eyes and linked it directly. So I went back to my article and clicked the link expecting to find it again. It led to something new, though. The report is no longer available on Duke Pratt School of Engineering’s website.

TechnologyCleanTechnica

A Funny Thing About That IEEE Report On Tesla’s Autopilot System

The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) just released a report titled Safety Implications of Variability in Autonomous Driving Assist Alerting. There is something odd about one of the authors that many in the Tesla community are trying to understand. This author serves as the Independent Director of Veoneer, which isn’t listed on her Duke Pratt School of Engineering profile page but on her Wikipedia page. Veoneer has a range of products, including radar, lidar, thermal night vision cameras, vision systems, advanced driver assistance systems, and autonomous driving software.
ComputersCleanTechnica

Demystifying Neural Networks: Teslas Are (Probably) Not Alive, But That’s OK! (Part 5)

I feel like Marty McFly in Back to the Future when I see this stuff. “Wait, I’ve seen this one! This is a classic!”. Just like every other whizbang computer science invention, it suffers from the same weakness that we’ve seen every other “AI” thing do. If you put bad data into it, you’ll get bad data back out. Only this time, it’s worse, because the computer is deciding what bits of the data are important, and you can’t always know what it’s looking at and why it’s getting things right. Something that works 99% of the time can fail spectacularly or in comical ways when the neural net is found to be looking at the wrong stuff.
Arizona Stateasu.edu

ASU professor researching how humans can help technology detect bad bots

ASU professor makes progress in "arms race" against bad social media bots. An analysis of users' replies can better pinpoint malevolent social media accounts. An Arizona State University professor is researching how to track malevolent social media bots by using a human touch. Victor Benjamin, who researches artificial intelligence, is...
EngineeringCleanTechnica

Observations on Tesla’s AI Day

Tesla’s AI Day took place on August 19th, 2021. You can find the official YouTube link here, and Lex Friedman has a good summary here. These are my observations, completely as a non-technical person. Remember, this was a recruiting event for talent in these areas: computer hardware, neural networks, autonomy algorithms, code foundations, evaluation infrastructure, and the Tesla Bot.
Michigan Statewraltechwire.com

Duke names U. of Michigan exec, inventor, entrepreneur to lead Pratt School

DURHAM – Jerome Lynch, a nationally recognized expert in advanced sensing and information technologies for monitoring and control of civil infrastructure systems, and an advocate for community engagement in research, has been named the Vinik Dean of Duke University’s Pratt School of Engineering. Lynch will join Duke on January 1,...
Ohio StateCleanTechnica

Ohio State University Working To Make Our Robotaxis Safer

The 2010s was the decade of EVs — as far as establishing their arrival and competitiveness. The 2020s is the decade of AVs (autonomous vehicles). This is not guaranteed yet, but it has looked like this would be the case for at least the past 5 years. As much as an autonomous vehicle future sounds exciting, fun, exhilarating even, it also comes with some risk and fear. Bad guys might learn to hack robotaxis — deep tech hacking or crude hacking like a back-alley thief uses after observing patterns of behavior. Some people may find ways to trick or override cameras and then commit crimes of various types in or around robotaxis. So, with all of that in mind, we need “white hat hackers” to look for flaws in the AV systems and work to fix or improve them.
InternetWashington Post

How to block Facebook from snooping on you

If you ever get that eerie feeling Facebook or Instagram are listening to you, you’re not entirely hallucinating. Facebook says it’s not literally activating the microphones on our smartphones, but it is tracking what we do in other apps, websites and even real-world stores. That much data can make ads feel as on-point as if it was in the room. In a recent column, I investigated everything Facebook can passively learn about you, even when you stop using it for long stretches.
TechnologyPosted by
Fox News

Facebook apologizes after AI tech labels Black men as 'primates'

Facebook recently apologized after an A.I. program mistakenly labeled a video featuring Black men as "about Primates." The video, posted by The Daily Mail on June 27, 2020, shows clips of Black men and police officers. An automatic prompt asked users if they would like to "keep seeing videos about Primates," despite the video clearly featuring no connection or content related to primates.
EconomyPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Elon Musk Claims He’s Surprisingly Close to Solving ‘One of the Hardest Technical Problems That’s Ever Existed’

Originally from South Africa, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is known by many as a founder of SpaceX and, subsequently, a co-founder of Tesla, previously known as Tesla Motors. Nevertheless, Musk started his entrepreneurial journey back in the late 1990s, co-founding and then selling a software company called Zip2 to Compaq Computer. Zip2 created, provided, and licensed online “city guide” software to newspaper companies — a little before Google made newspaper delivery obsolete, that is. It was at this point that Musk became a multimillionaire overnight.
Aerospace & Defensetechstartups.com

A simple math error of putting a decimal point in the wrong place costs Spain’s S-80 submarines 7-year delay and $2.61 billion in cost overruns

In March 2020, NBC Brian Williams was criticized for a simple math error while discussing Bloomberg on MSNBC. “Bloomberg spent $500 million on ads. The U.S. population is 327 million. He could have given each American $1 million and still have money left over, I feel like a $1 million check would be life-changing for people. Yet he wasted it all on ads and STILL LOST,” Williams read, quoting a Twitter user’s post.
AstronomyPosted by
Indy100

‘Time traveller from 2714’ predicts aliens, giant hurricanes and talking apes will all happen in September

You might remember from a few weeks ago there was a so-called ‘time traveller’ on TikTok who was claiming that aliens were going to land on Earth on 11th August and start a war with humanity.Unless we’ve really overlooked the news, that prediction didn’t come to fruition but this hasn’t stopped @aesthetictimewarper, who claims to be from the year 2714, from sharing some more facts about what is going to happen in the future. In the latest video shared on the account, it highlights three dates that we should apparently be keeping an eye on within the next month....
Palo Alto, CAValueWalk

Rogue Tesla Bot Kills Tesla Engineer In Undisclosed Incident

PALO ALTO, CA – A rogue Tesla bot killed an unnamed Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) engineer conducting experiments at Tesla HQ in Palo Alto, in an undisclosed incident leaked by TMZ it was revealed a Tesla bot lost control and charged full speed at the engineer pushing him backwards killing him when he fell over.
Carstheweeklydriver.com

#194, Lawyer, engineering expert questions Tesla’s AutoPilot

Support independent journalism with a donation to The Weekly Driver. Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 50:45 — 69.7MB) Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Email | RSS. Tesla isn’t new to controversy and nor is the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), and both are back...

