Heritage rides safeties, ground attack to victory over Colonels

When Burt Torrence walked in the room to meet players this summer, Jaidian Johnson knew a new era was about to kick off for Rustburg football. "We knew he meant business when he came in," the senior running back said of Rustburg's new coach after Thursday's walk-though practice. "He came in and everything turned full circle. We've really been doing what he's been saying, and it's paying off. We all knew when he came in because the first thing he did was start yellin'. So we knew everything was about to change. We knew immediately."