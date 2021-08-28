Heritage rides safeties, ground attack to victory over Colonels

TOP PHOTO: Campbell County fans, led by the Mighty Cougar Marching Band, came out in full support on Friday night in the season opener at Chattanooga Central. HARRISON, TN (WLAF) – Campbell’s Zac Brady chased Chattanooga Central quarterback Ronye’ Watson like he’d taken his lunch money, and though he didn’t catch him, Brady forced Watson into making a bad throw. That throw ended up in the outstretched hands of Cougar Josh Heatherly. Number 54 shed a tackler, headed down the Cougars sideline, slipped past another tackler and made a beeline to the north end zone at Memorial Stadium. A Purple Pounder tackled Heatherly from behind as he dove in for the score with five-seconds to go in the first half. After that, the game was never the same. BOX SCORE. WATCH THE GAME HERE ON DEMAND.
