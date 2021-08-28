GRADY RODDRICK CALDWELL

The Spence siblings agree that their mother died of a broken heart after losing her husband Dick after 65 years of marriage. Dick and Emma married at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in August of 1955 where Emma had gone to school. For the first year of their married life, they were at Ft. Bragg where Dick served with the Army Corps of Engineers. After a brief time in Dick’s state of Wisconsin there was a “non- negotiable” part to their marriage contract. Having grown up with the oaks and magnolias of Avondale, the snow and freezing cold of Michigan was too much for the Florida native bride, so the young couple returned to settle in Jacksonville where Dick founded the Jacksonville Construction Company in 1958. Children arrived over the next years and Emma, a Home Economics major from Barry College in Miami, had her hands full with Celia, Catherine, Susan, John and Tom. Michael was stillborn in 1963. She taught 4th and 5th grade at Assumption for one year and worked as a “merchandising assistant” at Furchgott’s Department Store which Susan and Catherine find amusing since her actual job was working at the scarf counter and it lasted about a month. The siblings said Mary Emma ran a “tight ship” at home. Tom remarked, “We spoke when spoken to. You couldn’t answer the phone until you could say, “Spence family, Tom speaking.” Susan reiterated, “There was a chart for chores – a blackboard on the back of the kitchen door – set the table, clear the table, take out the garbage, sweep.” The Spence kids, like most kids of the time played all over Ortega Forrest but Susan said, “It was important for everyone to be together for dinner.” Catherine mentioned that her mother had a whistle which she would stand outside and blow 3 times to summon her children. “By the second blast you had better be on the way home and get washed up.”