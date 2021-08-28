Reason 1: The Shared Responsibility Model
Shared Responsibility Model plays a huge role in Microsoft 365 data protection. The concept of Shared Responsibility is put forward by Microsoft. The Model implies a division of data protection tasks between the user and provider. The provider should continuously deliver the Microsoft 365 platform to its customers worldwide. This means that the Office 365 infrastructure and applications should run smoothly for every customer around the globe. The users, on the other hand, have the sole responsibility to protect their data located in Microsoft data centers from all possible threats. This means that Microsoft is not responsible for data loss that could be caused by accidental deletions, ransomware attacks, insider threats or retention policy gaps.www.digitalinformationworld.com
