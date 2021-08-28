Northern Colorado volleyball picks up 3-2 win over Big Ten’s Northwestern

UNC (1-0) defeated Northwestern (0-1) in five sets for its season opener (19-25, 26-24, 25-21, 19-25, 18-16). “There were a lot of tactical adjustments on both sides, which is a fun match to coach, because it played into the match quite a bit,” head coach Lyndsey Oates said. “Sometimes it’s just literally talent versus talent, but we weren’t able to scout each other, so there were a lot of in-game adjustments that both sides were making as the match wore on. It’s not surprising it went five sets because you’re figuring each other out, and it’s two pretty even teams.”