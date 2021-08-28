Cancel
WWE

Big week of returns and action in the wrestling world

By THE INSIDER
 8 days ago

The scintillating AEW debut of CM Punk on last Friday’s Rampage and his follow-up appearance on this past Wednesday’ s Dynamite, a very successful WWE SummerSlam last Saturday that saw several title changes and the returns of Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar, plus a great NXT Takeover the next night that featured two major title changes were all part of one of the biggest 10-day runs in our country’s pro wrestling history. Throw in a Smackdown, a two-night Ring of Honor pay per view from Philly over the weekend and the Emergence show from Impact topped off by SS fallout on Raw and wrestling fatigue becomes a reality.

