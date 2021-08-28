H.S. Football: SCA starts season strong, Tigers beat Bulldogs 43-0

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Southern Columbia showed exactly why they are the team to beat, once again, in Class 2A. The Tigers in their season opener Friday night at Tiger Stadium used all three phases of the game to beat the visiting Bulldogs of Berwick in Mercy Rule fashion 43-0. On offense, the Tigers rushing attack got touchdowns from all three backs and quarterback Liam Klebon. They scored once through the air and added a special teams touchdown to complete the dominant performance led by the defense.