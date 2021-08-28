Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Franklin, PA

H.S. Football: SCA starts season strong, Tigers beat Bulldogs 43-0

By DAVE FEGLEY FOR THE WEEKENDER
newsitem.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Southern Columbia showed exactly why they are the team to beat, once again, in Class 2A. The Tigers in their season opener Friday night at Tiger Stadium used all three phases of the game to beat the visiting Bulldogs of Berwick in Mercy Rule fashion 43-0. On offense, the Tigers rushing attack got touchdowns from all three backs and quarterback Liam Klebon. They scored once through the air and added a special teams touchdown to complete the dominant performance led by the defense.

www.newsitem.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Franklin, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Berwick, PA
City
Franklin, PA
City
Franklin Township, PA
City
Columbia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sca#Bulldogs#Tiger Stadium#American Football#Tigers#Mercy Rule
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Related
LifestylePosted by
The Hill

Domestic flights resume at Kabul airport

Domestic flights resumed on Saturday at the Kabul airport, which had closed following the massive U.S. evacuation effort. Ariana Afghan Airlines announced on Facebook that it was resuming domestic flights between Kabul and Herat in the west, Mazar-i Sharif in the north and Kandahar in the south. “Ariana Afghan Airlines...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Judge shields some Texas abortion clinics from group’s suits

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A judge has temporarily shielded some Texas abortion clinics from being sued by the state’s largest anti-abortion group under a new law banning most abortions. The temporary restraining order issued Friday by District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin in response to the Planned Parenthood request...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect a woman’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concern over the new law, which took...

Comments / 0

Community Policy