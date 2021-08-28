Calaveras County Redistricting Public Hearings
San Andreas, CA…The Board of Supervisors will be holding a series of public hearings to educate the public about redistricting process. All interested persons to encourage to participate. The meetings will be held in person with an option to attend virtually via Zoom. The link to join the meeting is on the agenda found on the Board of Supervisors webpage under the Board Meeting tab. The public hearings will be held on the below dates:thepinetree.net
Comments / 0