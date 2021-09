NFL Defenses are one of the most volatile positions in fantasy. They can be so matchup-based that even if you have a good defense it may not be best to play them. Some fantasy defenses are the best because they are completely dominant and prevent the opponent from scoring points. Others defenses present the best value by forcing turnovers. And the very few have a dominant punt returner that can score a number of touchdowns a season. I’m going to break down all 32 fantasy defenses and which IDP fantasy players are the best to roster.