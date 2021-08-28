Fort Harrison State Park to host third BBQ & Blues Festival on Sept. 18

New stage, covered area will provide place for families, friends to enjoy entertainment, gather for meals, events during winter festivities. The City of Carmel will begin construction this week on a new winter pavilion that will serve as a place for families, friends and visitors to Carter Green – during the winter ice-skating season and Carmel Christkindlmarkt – to gather for entertainment on a new stage or to enjoy a covered area for meals and events. The 34-by-70-foot open-air pavilion, designed by Forever Redwood, will be constructed on the east end of Carter Green, near the Monon Greenway, and will be built using recycled redwood timber. It will include seating and will hold about 100 people.