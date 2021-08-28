Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

Fort Harrison State Park to host third BBQ & Blues Festival on Sept. 18

By The Reporter
readthereporter.com
 8 days ago

Fort Harrison State Park will host its third annual Fort Ben BBQ & Blues Festival from 1 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18. 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. – Queen Delphine & The Crown Jewels. 4 to 5 p.m. – King Bee & The Stingers. 5:30 to 7 p.m. –...

readthereporter.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Ford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blues#Beer#Blue Lagoon#Tnt Hotdogs#Moo Lou Frozen Treats#The Garrison Restaurant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Bryan, TXKBTX.com

Bryan Lake Walk hosting inaugural blues festival

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Destination Bryan and Lake Walk are coming together to host a new blues festival at the Lake Walk in Bryan on Sunday. The event starts at 4:30 p.m. Admission is free. The show features the Brazos Blues Band, Tubie & The Touchtones, and the Brick Street Blues Band.
Carmel, INreadthereporter.com

New winter pavilion at Carter Green in Carmel

New stage, covered area will provide place for families, friends to enjoy entertainment, gather for meals, events during winter festivities. The City of Carmel will begin construction this week on a new winter pavilion that will serve as a place for families, friends and visitors to Carter Green – during the winter ice-skating season and Carmel Christkindlmarkt – to gather for entertainment on a new stage or to enjoy a covered area for meals and events. The 34-by-70-foot open-air pavilion, designed by Forever Redwood, will be constructed on the east end of Carter Green, near the Monon Greenway, and will be built using recycled redwood timber. It will include seating and will hold about 100 people.
Fishers, INreadthereporter.com

Fishers Arts Council to participate in 2nd Harvest Fest at Heritage Park

Fishers Arts Council (FAC) will have 29 artists and artisans participating in the Fishers Parks and Recreation Foundation’s Harvest Fest at the Ambassador House and Heritage Park, 10595 Eller Road, Fishers, from noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12. This is a free, family-friendly event with proceeds benefitting the...
Des Moines, IAwho13.com

Riverview Park in North Des Moines hosts its inaugural music festival

DES MOINES, Iowa — The historic Riverview Park has officially started its second life as a concert venue. The Riverview Music Festival brought live music to the amphitheater for the first time on Saturday. The R&B and soul-influenced lineup included EarthGang, Mick Jenkins, and VanJess. The park, which opened in...
Murfreesboro, TNmurfreesboro.com

2021 Greenway Art Festival returns to Old Fort Park

Dozens of local talented artists will once again display and sell their creative work along the Greenway trail within Old Fort Park Saturday, September 18, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the 17th annual Greenway Art Festival. Hosted by the Cultural Arts division of Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Department, the...
ScienceAlpena News

Girl Scouts Love State Parks weekend is Sept. 11-12 nationwide

Every year, Girl Scouts explore the natural wonders found across our country during the Girl Scouts Love State Parks (GSLSP) weekend, Sept. 11-12. This year marks the third annual GSLSP and Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore (GSMISTS) has partnered with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources for girls to experience the great outdoors, an integral part of the organization’s all-girl leadership program. The theme for the year is sustainability and encouraging responsible recreation.
Madison, WIWatertown Daily Times

Third-annual Girl Scouts Love State Parks event Sept. 11-12

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced its continued partnership with Wisconsin Girl Scout councils for the third-annual Girl Scouts Love State Parks event, Sept. 11-12. The weekend celebrates Wisconsin State Parks and the Girl Scouts of the USA’s focus on outdoor adventures. The National Association of State...
Lincoln, NDkxnet.com

Fort Lincoln State Park expecting busy Labor Day weekend

Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park staff says they are ready to welcome people for the unofficial end of summer this Labor Day weekend. Most state parks, including Fort Abraham Lincoln, have campgrounds that are completely sold out for this coming weekend. The assistant park manager says packed campgrounds bring in...
Desoto, TXDallas News

DeSoto hosting free Latino Heritage festival with live music, food Sept. 18

DeSoto will host its annual Latino Heritage Festival on Sept. 18 featuring live performances by The Latin Breed and La Dezz. Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 signifies National Hispanic Heritage Month, a time where the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans history, culture, and achievements are recognized. The festival, put...
Brighton, MIwhmi.com

Smokin' Jazz & BBQ Blues Festival Returns To Brighton

Downtown Brighton will again be filled later this month with familiar sounds and smells. The Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce and 1st National Bank will present the 15th Annual Smokin' Jazz & Barbecue Blues Festival on September 10th and 11th. The festival will again showcase a number of barbecue...
Fishers, INreadthereporter.com

Fishers Blues Fest takes the stage this weekend

End the summer with Fishers Parks & Recreation’s ninth annual Fishers Blues Fest, a Labor Day tradition. The free, two-night event includes performances by renowned local and national blues artists. This year, Blues Fest returns from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, and from 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday,...
Saint Marys, PACourier-Express

'The 3 Breastketeers' to host third annual Dice Run Sept. 26

ST. MARYS — The third annual Breast Cancer Dice Run, funding gasoline cards for patients battling cancer, is set for Sept. 26. “The 3 Breastketeers” began with three women who grew up together and were diagnosed with breast cancer weeks apart; Darlene Eckert of St. Marys, Mary Zuchelli of Treasure Lake, a nurse at Penn Highlands Healthcare, and the late Chris Rieder of St. Marys.
Glenwood Springs, COGlenwood Springs Post Independent

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park to host weekend Mudslide Festival

Mud doesn’t typically flow uphill. It’s even more rare for it to hop on a gondola, but that’s exactly what’s happening this weekend at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park. In the wake of mudslides and general frustrations over Glenwood Canyon closures, the park is in the unprecedented position of having to attract guests on Labor Day weekend. With mud on everyone’s mind, the park got creative with what general manager Nancy Heard called the last big opportunity of the summer season: hosting a three-day mudslide-themed festival.
Indiana Statereadthereporter.com

Patoka Lake hosts ‘Wheelin’ in the Fish’ event Sept. 18

Patoka Lake will host its 17th annual “Wheelin’ IN the Fish” event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Osborn boat ramp. The event is designed to highlight the accessible features of Patoka Lake for people with disabilities and their families. The event is free and includes fishing, lunch, and dessert. Fishing poles and tackle will be provided. Certificates and door prizes will be awarded to all participants. Bring lawn chairs and sunscreen to enjoy the day.
Festivalgratefulweb.com

Morristown Jazz & Blues Festival To Take Place Sept. 18th

“We hope that everyone is vaccinated before the festival this year,” said Mayor Dougherty. “We look forward to a great, safe day of music. It was devastating to lose both Linda and Michael in June, but this year we will salute their many contributions to our community. And we look forward to seeing everyone there.”
Gaylord, MIMorning Sun

Beer, Blues & BBQ festival Up North

The Treetops Resort in Gaylord hosts the Beer, Blues & BBQ Festival on Sunday, Sept. 5, with concerts and plenty of food and suds. Musical headliner is “Queen of Blues Rock Guitar” Joanna Connor, along with Albert Castiglia, The Jon Archambault Band and Cold Shot. The event features a pig roast, and a dozen craft breweries will be on hand offering samples. Food and beverage tickets will be sold a la carte for $2 each. Gates open at 3 p.m. at 3962 Wilkinson Road, Gaylord. Entertainment starts at 4 p.m. Visit treetops.com/events/beer-blues-bbq or call 866-348-5249.
Naperville, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Naperville Park District to host ribbon-cutting for Commissioners Park playground Sept. 14

On Tuesday, Sept. 14, the Naperville Park District invites the community to the reopening celebration for the newly renovated playground at Commissioners Park, 3704 111th St. Families, friends and neighbors can view or participate in a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5 p.m., enjoy refreshments and giveaways, and explore the new play equipment. Please note that for this event, the most convenient parking is located in the lot at the 248th Avenue park entrance, just south of 111th Street.

Comments / 0

Community Policy