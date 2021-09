The Rev. Denverd “Denny” Randolph Hutton, 93, died peacefully on Aug. 26, 2021, in his home just weeks after suffering a broken neck as result of a fall. He was under the full-time loving care of his son, Denverd K. Hutton, and his grandson, Savage Hutton, for the last two years of his life, and under Hospice care for just days before his death.