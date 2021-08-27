August 27th: Habajeeba Friday W/ Scott Cisco HR 1

Denver, Sept. 1, 2021 – The Denver Nuggets have signed guard Austin Rivers to a multiyear contract, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today. Rivers, 6-4, 200, appeared in 15 games (five starts) for Denver last season, averaging 8.7 points, 2.6 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 26.9 minutes while shooting 41.8% from the field. He also appeared in 10 playoff games (nine starts) and averaged 9.2 points, 2.1 assists and 1.7 rebounds, shooting 41.5% from three in 30.5 minutes per game. He scored 21 points and connected on five three-pointers in a pivotal Game 3 win at Portland that helped Denver earn a third-consecutive first round playoff victory. Rivers originally signed a 10-day contract with the Nuggets on April 20, 2021 and then signed for the remainder of the season on April 30, 2021.