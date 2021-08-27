Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

August 27th: Habajeeba Friday W/ Scott Cisco HR 1

By Ryan Kelley
1310kfka.com
 9 days ago

Brian chats with local Critter Gritter, Scott Cisco, about everything from Nordstrom to beavers, and all the way to old rodeo stories.

www.1310kfka.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rodeo#Nordstrom#Habajeeba Friday W
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Cisco
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Economy1310kfka.com

August 30th: Ty Allen and Lisa Hudson HR 3

Ty Allen with H&R Block talks about their tax course for those looking for a career change. Director at East Co. SBDC, Lisa Hudson talks about upcoming events and workshops for individuals ready to start their own business. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Spotify...
Sports1310kfka.com

UNC Coaches Show

Disclaimer: By utiltizing our text shortcut service, you are agreeing to receive future messages and/or promotional offerings from 1310 KFKA. Some provider plans may charge for text messages. You may unsubscribe at any time.
Ann Arbor, MIMaize n Brew

Friday Discussion: Enough talk, it’s almost gameday

It’s been 279 days since the Michigan Wolverines have taken the field after only appearing in six games last season. With a combination of a shorter season and bypassing the Ohio State game for the first time in the 21st century, this offseason had us twiddling our thumbs more than usual in anticipation of the upcoming year.
Boulder, CO1310kfka.com

RALPHIE VI SET TO DEBUT THIS FRIDAY NIGHT

BOULDER — The University of Colorado has anointed its newest live Buffalo mascot – Ralphie VI – and she is set to make her debut this Friday night at the Buffaloes’ season opener against Northern Colorado, Ralphie Program Manager Taylor Stratton announced Wednesday. The newest Ralphie is a shade over...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Several AEW Wrestlers Leave Chicago Before All Out, Current WWE Stars Seen In Town

According to a report from Fightful, several AEW wrestlers have left the Chicago, IL area prior to tonight’s All Out pay-per-view event. Cash Wheeler and Dax Hardwood (FTR) reportedly left Chicago earlier today, while a significant number of wrestlers decided to stick around for tonight’s show, despite not being booked for the event. Also, several WWE Superstars who are currently under contract were in town throughout the weekend.
NBA1310kfka.com

THE DENVER NUGGETS SIGN AUSTIN RIVERS

Denver, Sept. 1, 2021 – The Denver Nuggets have signed guard Austin Rivers to a multiyear contract, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today. Rivers, 6-4, 200, appeared in 15 games (five starts) for Denver last season, averaging 8.7 points, 2.6 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 26.9 minutes while shooting 41.8% from the field. He also appeared in 10 playoff games (nine starts) and averaged 9.2 points, 2.1 assists and 1.7 rebounds, shooting 41.5% from three in 30.5 minutes per game. He scored 21 points and connected on five three-pointers in a pivotal Game 3 win at Portland that helped Denver earn a third-consecutive first round playoff victory. Rivers originally signed a 10-day contract with the Nuggets on April 20, 2021 and then signed for the remainder of the season on April 30, 2021.
College Sports1310kfka.com

Plenty of Good to Build Upon after Footballs Season Opener

BOULDER, Colo. – The long-awaited debut of head coach Ed McCaffrey finally arrived on Friday night against in-state foe Colorado. The Bears showed there are plenty of solid building blocks after the first game of the season that ended with the host Buffs winning 35-7. UNC’s defense forced back-to-back three and outs and held the reigning PAC 12 Offensive Player of the Year to just eight yards on five carries in the first quarter. Short fields helped the Buffs take a 14-0 lead into the break.
WWE1310kfka.com

September 1, Hr 2 – Brady Hull and Mark Knudson

Brady Hull joins Tanner to talk about which local college will have the most wins, when fall begins, and talk to an antagonized wrestling coach. Also, Mark Knudson, former Major Leager and author of the Three Strikes blog joins the show. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Google...

Comments / 0

Community Policy