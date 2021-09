Submitted by The Washington Center for the Performing Arts. In an effort to provide the highest level of public safety to our audiences, artists, staff and volunteers, entrance to any event at the Washington Center will now require proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or, for those who are not vaccinated, proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time. Staff will check for proof of vaccination and negative COVID PCR tests at the doors as a condition of entry. Masks will also be required for audience members inside the theater, except while actively eating or drinking.