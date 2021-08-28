Researchers develop novel nanophotonic analog processor for high performance computing

Chinese PC maker Hystou is selling a compact desktop computer that supports up to a 65-watt Intel Core i7-11700 octa-core Rocket Lake processor. The computer is available from AliExpress, with prices starting at $545 for a barebones model with an Intel Core i5-11400 hexa-core processor. Models with an octa-core processor start at $627 and the system can be configured with up to 32GB of RAM and up to a 1TB SSD, or you can bring your own memory and storage. But it’s worth noting that this computer is missing a few features that you might want from a compact desktop with a Rocket Lake processor.