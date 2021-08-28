Cancel
Researchers develop novel nanophotonic analog processor for high performance computing

nanowerk.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Nanowerk News) Analog photonic solutions offer unique opportunities to address complex computational tasks with unprecedented performance in terms of energy dissipation and speeds, overcoming current limitations of modern computing architectures based on electron flows and digital approaches. In a new study published in the journal Nature Communications Physics ("Approximate analog...

www.nanowerk.com

EducationEurekAlert

University of Washington and Microsoft researchers develop 'nanopore-tal' that enables cells to talk to computers

Genetically encoded reporter proteins have been a mainstay of biotechnology research, allowing scientists to track gene expression, understand intracellular processes and debug engineered genetic circuits. But conventional reporting schemes that rely on fluorescence and other optical approaches come with practical limitations that could cast a shadow over the field's future...
Computersnaval-technology.com

High-Performance Computing (HPC): Macroeconomic Trends

Covid-19 HPC has played an important role in the fight against Covid-19. Powerful computing clusters ran models to help scientists understand the virus and how it spreads, make advancements in therapeutics, and even produce vaccines. It would not have been possible to run algorithms to model how the virus spreads and how it behaves once it finds a human host without HPC’s computing power.
ChemistryPhys.org

Researchers develop a carbon spring with high compressibility and stretchability

Mechanical flexibility is a key factor determining the stability and durability of porous carbon materials. The compressive brittleness of porous carbon materials has been well resolved. However, reversible stretchability property remains a major challenge due to the weak connections of the three-dimensional porous carbon networks. In a study published in...
ComputersWired

Computer Scientists Find a Key Research Algorithm's Limits

Many aspects of modern applied research rely on a crucial algorithm called gradient descent. This is a procedure generally used for finding the largest or smallest values of a particular mathematical function—a process known as optimizing the function. It can be used to calculate anything from the most profitable way to manufacture a product to the best way to assign shifts to workers.
SoftwarePosted by
The Press

A $22.6 Billion Global Opportunity for Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) by 2026 - New Research from StrategyR

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
Softwarethewestsidegazette.com

Scientists Develop Thinnest-Ever Computing Technology

A revolutionary way to store electronic information on an incredibly small scale — 2 atoms thick, to be specific — is described in a paper by Tel Aviv University scientists published in Science magazine. By using one-atom layers of boron and nitrogen, some of the most stable and inert materials...
Sciencescitechdaily.com

3D Magnetic Nanonetwork Breakthrough Could Enable New Generation of 3D Storage Technologies

Emergent Magnetic Monopoles Controlled at Room Temperature. Three dimensional (3D) nano-network promise a new era in modern solid state physics with numerous applications in photonics, bio-medicine, and spintronics. The realization of 3D magnetic nano-architectures could enable ultra-fast and low-energy data storage devices. Due to competing magnetic interactions in these systems magnetic charges or magnetic monopoles can emerge, which can be utilized as mobile, binary information carriers. Researchers at University of Vienna have now designed the first 3D artificial spin ice lattice hosting unbound magnetic charges. The results published in the journal npj Computational Materials present a first theoretical demonstration that, in the new lattice, the magnetic monopoles are stable at room temperature and can be steered on-demand by external magnetic fields.
Technologyeverythingrf.com

COMSovereign and IQ-Analog to Develop Next Gen Software Defined Radio Technology

COMSovereign Holding Corp, a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G Communication Systems and Solutions, has announced that its Innovation Digital LLC ("Innovation Digital") unit and IQ-Analog ("IQA"), a leading developer of wideband transceiver products targeting military communications and technology for the next generation of cellular communications systems, have entered into a strategic development alliance targeted at "beyond 5G" wireless communications.
Electronicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

DDR5 AXDIMMs: Samsung develops large memory modules with computing power

As part of Processing-in-Memory (PIM), i.e. the outsourcing of computing tasks from a processor or computing accelerator to memory, Samsung has also experimented with computing-capable main memory. So-called Acceleration DIMMs or AXDIMMs emerged. In contrast to the HBM-PIM, for example, the processing units are not located in the DRAM components,...
ComputersLiliputing

This compact computer supports up to a Core i7-11700 processor

Chinese PC maker Hystou is selling a compact desktop computer that supports up to a 65-watt Intel Core i7-11700 octa-core Rocket Lake processor. The computer is available from AliExpress, with prices starting at $545 for a barebones model with an Intel Core i5-11400 hexa-core processor. Models with an octa-core processor start at $627 and the system can be configured with up to 32GB of RAM and up to a 1TB SSD, or you can bring your own memory and storage. But it’s worth noting that this computer is missing a few features that you might want from a compact desktop with a Rocket Lake processor.
EngineeringPosted by
Tom's Hardware

No More Silicon? Company Develops Glass CPU for Quantum Computing

IonQ, a Maryland-based company with ties to the University of Duke and its Duke Quantum Center, has recently announced the development of a new, glass-based trapped-ion computing chip which replaces their previous works with silicon-based designs. This glass trap technology is based on etching micrometer-level-precision in fused silica glass, which...
EngineeringNewswise

Argonne collaborations bring computational tools to the forefront of COVID-19 research

Newswise — Argonne, industry and academia collaborate to bring innovative AI and simulation tools to the COVID-19 battlefront. In its on-going campaign to reveal the inner workings of the Sar-CoV-2 virus, the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory is leading efforts to couple artificial intelligence (AI) and cutting-edge simulation workflows to better understand biological observations and accelerate drug discovery.
Computersadafruit.com

OSU Cryptography Research Leads to More Efficient Secure Computation Protocol

Oregon State University researchers have developed a secure computation protocol that’s 25% more efficient than what had been thought the best possible, meaning future savings in time and energy costs for groups needing to team up on computations while keeping their individual data private. Mike Rosulek, associate professor of computer...
Sciencenanowerk.com

Novel physics gives rise to the highest coherence for microscopic lasers

(Nanowerk News) An increasing fraction of the global energy consumption is used for information technology, and photonics operating at very high data rates with ultra-low energy per bit has been identified as a key technology to enable sustainable growth of capacity demands. However, existing laser designs cannot just be scaled...
Coding & Programmingtechxplore.com

Novel algorithm improves 'consensus' performance in multi-agent systems

Researchers have devised a better network 'topology' within distributed multi-agent systems to improve the speed at which their nodes converge on agreement regarding a single data value needed during computation. The technique, devised by researchers with the Sharif University of Technology in Tehran, is described in the September 2021 Issue of the IEEE/CAA Journal of Automatica Sinica.
Engineeringmarketresearchtelecast.com

Quantum computers: billions for research in Lower Saxony

From science fiction to science facts: quantum computers are considered to be one of the most important technological breakthroughs – and researchers from Lower Saxony want to advance the new technology with sums of billions. More than 1.5 billion euros should flow into quantum technology by 2030, announced the Lower Saxony research association “Quantum Valley Lower Saxony”. According to this, the first quantum computer by the researchers from Hanover and Braunschweig is to be put into operation by 2025 – and a first prototype is already being tested.
Engineeringnanowerk.com

Computing at the frontiers of nanomedicine

(Nanowerk News) Viruses kill millions around the world each year. "In addition to the novel coronavirus, leading viral killers include hepatitis, HIV, HPV," said Lela Vukovic, Assistant Professor of Chemistry, University of Texas at El Paso. Researchers are constantly trying to figure out new therapeutics that will help prevent infection...
BusinessC4ISR & Networks

NSA awards $2 billion high-performance computing contract

WASHINGTON — The U.S. National Security Agency awarded Hewlett Packard Enterprise a $2 billion contract for high-performance computing capabilities the agency needs to meet its artificial intelligence and data analytics requirements, the company announced Wednesday. Under the 10-year contract, the intelligence agency will pay to use HPE’s high-performance computing technology...

